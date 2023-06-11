In Hry, mustard is being procured at Rs 5,800 per quintal: Khattar

chandigarh: As soon as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced relief to the sunflower farmers by announcing interim procurement price by Rs 1,000 per quintal under Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, a sudden influx of sunflowers in large quantities was witnessed at the Shahbad grain market of Kurukshetra District, Haryana. While this announcement has given great relief to the farmers by bridging the gap of minimum support price (MSP) on one hand, on the other hand it has also exposed the tall claims of the Punjab government being farmer friendly.



It is worth mentioning that Kurukshetra district of Haryana has the highest production of sunflower and its main procurement centre is Shahbad Mandi. With the efforts of the Chief Minister, Hafed has started procurement of sunflower crops for the first time and has announced to remain till the procurement process is completed in the mandis.

While the market price is much less than this, at present sunflower is being purchased in the mandis of Punjab between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,200.