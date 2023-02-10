In Himachal, govt officers, family members can’t buy assets at place of posting

Shimla: WithIn a major policy decision, the 60-day-old Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government has prohibited the officers, government servants and their families from buying land, buildings and any other immovable properties at their place of posting.

Even those officers, who are posted out, will be required to wait for two years and take permission from the competent authority.

Confirming this, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media advisor to the CM said, “The idea behind this is very clear. The government believes in utmost transparency and accountability. This will stop the abuse of power by the officers and also curb the chances of corruption.”

The CM, he said, has already made it clear that he believes in ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’. The orders not only cover the officers but also their families as few used to purchase land and assets in the names of their families, including wife, son, daughter or brother.

“Sukhu ji has decided to withdraw the relaxations and enforce the provisions more stringently,” Chauhan said.

The order also restricts them from buying property at the place of their posting within two years of being transferred out. The government has passed the orders to the revenue officials concerned that no such land deed shall be

registered.