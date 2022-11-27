In G20 Presidency meeting, India seeks reforms in multilateral institutions

Port Blair: While highlighting India's plans and priorities, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Saturday pitched for reforms in multilateral institutions where the alliance of multiple countries should pursue a common goal.



Kant was speaking at a meeting of the G20 Presidency held at the pristine Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands."The G20 sherpa told the delegates that priority should be inclusive and sustainable growth of climate finance," a senior official who attended the meeting said.

The delegates - British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, German envoy Dr P Ackermann, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and others - were briefed on substantive and logistical preparations for India's forthcoming presidency.

Hinting at India's fight during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kant highlighted how the country has become the pharmacy and vaccine capital of the world. He also stressed the need for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India's digital transformation.

There are mainly 17 Sustainable Development Goals to transform the world and some of the key areas include poverty eradication, zero hunger, better health infrastructure, gender equality, quality education, clean water, sanitation, clean and affordable energy and life below water. During the meeting, the delegates were requested to play an active role as India wants its presidency to be reform-cum-action-oriented. "We want all the countries to partner with us in this process," Kant said while giving an overview of India's achievement in the socio-economic sector.