In flood-affected Manali, Kangna faces people’s anger

Shimla Amid devastation caused by the relentless rains and floods in Manali, Mandi MP and Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who arrived at the scene on Thursday, faced an angry mob questioning her absence from the area.

She even faced black flags and slogans of “go back” as her motorcade passed through some of the wrecked areas during the day.

Heated arguments were witnessed when BJP leaders, including former MP minister Govind Thakur, accompanying Kangana, tried to pacify the residents.

The police also had to intervene and advise the angry residents to show restraint and talk patiently.

The videos of affected families expressing their anger against Ranaut’s late visit have also gone viral, as she was also heard pleading to the people to attack her on the pretext of posing questions.

“You seem to have come only to attack me, ask questions. Please understand, I also belong to this place. If you claw at me like this, how can I work? Have some patience and calm down. Do you know what pain I am also bearing after the disaster here at Manali?” she said

Strangely, the film actress revealed that she also owns a restaurant in Manali. The calamity has dealt a blow even to her ventures. Her restaurant business, too, is hit by the disaster.

“Yesterday, the restaurant made only Rs 50 in one day, even when she has to pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries to the staff. Please understand my pain too; I am human as well, a single woman,” Kangana was heard saying in a video that went viral on Thursday.

Her continued absence from the area has put the BJP leaders in quite an embarrassing position, as the last time she had come, she had also kicked off a controversy through her statements.

This time too the film star has surprised by talking about her business venture more than her role as sitting member of the Parliament from Mandi—a constituency having suffered maximum losses as a result of cloudbursts, rains, and floods.

On Wednesday, Kangana visited flood-affected areas of Solang Nullah, Palchan, Bahang, and Old Manali and heard the grievances of the affected families. To media persons, accused the state government of not doing enough work for the affected families even as the centre has extended all help to the state.

Manali—one of the popular tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh—has suffered massive damage as the road connectivity remains snapped after the floods in the Beas River washed away many stretches of the Kullu-Manali road.

The hotel industry has suffered the biggest blow this time again, as have the fruit growers, who are not able to market their produce due to bad condition of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane and disrupted link roads.