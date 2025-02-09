In Delhi polls, people endorsed PM Modi’s leadership, says Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi for giving a clear mandate to the BJP, said that the people have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capable leadership and guarantees of social welfare.

He assured that the BJP would restore Delhi’s honor and glory. This election stands as a testament to the public’s trust in Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s competent and visionary leadership, said Nayab Singh Saini.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, the Chief Minister said that the people of Delhi have rejected AAP’s misguided policies and reposed their faith in the BJP’s welfare-oriented policies. He accused Arvind Kejriwal of insulting Haryana’s soil, questioning, If he couldn’t be loyal to Haryana, how could he be loyal to Delhi?

Saini said that under the Prime Minister’s leadership over the past decade, India has achieved historic milestones, emerging as a global power. He said that India has made strong strides toward self-reliance under the Prime Minister’s leadership. Initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the Garib Ann Kalyan Yojana have empowered every section of society. As a result of the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has now become the fifth-largest economy in the world, said the Chief Minister.

Saini further asserted that the people of Delhi are now prioritizing development and national interest. The public has recognized and rejected the politics of appeasement and false promises that have misled them for years, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Delhi now stand firmly with the Prime Minister’s policies and the BJP’s transparent and strong governance. He congratulated the dedicated and hardworking BJP workers.