In Delhi, Jitendra Singh inaugurates Phenome India ‘National Biobank’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Vice President of CSIR, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Phenome India “National Biobank” at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) here on Sunday.

The newly launched facility marks a significant stride towards building India’s own longitudinal health database and enabling personalised treatment regimens in future.

“Today, we hold the promise of a future where every Indian may receive individualised treatment tailored to their genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment,” Singh said while addressing the scientists and researchers at IGIB. “This transition to personalised healthcare is no longer theoretical—it is becoming reality, driven by indigenous innovations.”

Reflecting on the unique health challenges faced by Indians, Singh noted the high prevalence of central obesity, a risk factor often underestimated.

He highlighted past research showing that seemingly lean Indians may carry disproportionate fat around their waist, underlining the need for population-specific health strategies. “Our conditions are complex and deeply heterogeneous. This is where the Biobank becomes vital—it allows us to decode that complexity,” he said.