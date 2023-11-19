In CM KCR’s home turf Gajwel, Mallanna Sagar oustees in dilemma on who to vote

Gajwel (T’gana): A large group of people displaced by the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir, claimed to be the biggest artificial water reservoir in India, are in a deep dilemma as to who to cast their vote on November 30 as they are irked with the ruling dispensation over prolonged delay in receiving compensation despite almost three years passing since the evacuation of eight submerged villages.



The 6,800 affected families were relocated to the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Colony located at Mutraj Palli near Gajwel.

The colony was set up in 2021 and now there are over 11,000 eligible voters whom the political parties are wooing with a promise to pay the pending compensation and rehabilitation package.

There is a massive discontent among residents of R&R colony against BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who is seeking third consecutive win in Gajwel Assembly segment. KCR’s former colleague and BJP MLA Etala Rajender, and Congress’ Thumkunta Narsa Reddy are in fray to defeat the CM.

Upset over delay in receiving compensation, one of the oustees of Mallanna Sagar project, Indra Reddy from Pamulaparthi village is also in the poll race in Gajwel against Rao. A total of 44 candidates are contesting from here.

The eight villages that have submerged under Mallanna Sagar project were: Erravalli and Singraram in Kondapak mandal, Etigaddakishtapur, Vemulaghat, Pallepahad, Rampur and Lakshmapur in Thoguta mandal.

The Mallanna Sagar reservoir of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, launched on February 23, 2022, was constructed with a capacity of 50 tmcft at an outlay of Rs 7,400 crore with an aim to provide water to irrigation, drinking water and industries.