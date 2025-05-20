In BJP's model money is in hands of select rich, while Cong gives to poor: Rahul Gandhi

Hosapete (Karnataka): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday said that the BJP follows a model under which select rich people get entire money and resources, whereas in the Congress' model, money is put into the bank accounts and the pockets of the poor. The Congress leader was speaking at an event to mark Karnataka Congress government's two years in office, during which over one lakh title deeds were distributed to eligible beneficiaries, whose "undocumented habitations" have been declared as revenue villages. "Congress party government has completed two years. During the election, we made you promises. We had promised five guarantees. The BJP people said that Congress party will not be able to fulfill it. The Prime Minister said this won't be done," Gandhi said. Listing out the five guarantee schemes implemented by the government, he said, "We have told you that we will put money into the bank account of Karnataka's poor. Today, thousands of crores of rupees is being directly put into your bank account. This money, you use for the education of your children, for your health. This is what we wanted -- your money comes back to your pocket." "The BJP wants only to select people to get India's entire money, but we want the money to go to the pockets of poor, backward, dalits, adivasis directly. When we put money into your pockets, that money goes into the market and because of this production increases and money gets injected into villages as you spend this money in your villages and cities and Karnataka's economy benefits from it," he added.

Stating that in the BJP's model, the entire money is given to two-three billionaires, the Congress leader said these billionaires don't spend money in villages or towns, but they buy assets in London, New York and other places. "Your money goes into the hands of a select few under the BJP's model. In their model, employment gets finished, but in our model, employment gets generated. In their model, if you are ill, you will be under debt, in our model, you will have money in your pockets and you will get treated. You will give lakhs of money to private schools, colleges and universities for education under their model and face debt, while in our model we give you money," he added. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, host of party leaders and ministers were present at the event. The Congress government's five guarantee schemes are —200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), the additional 5 kg of rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).