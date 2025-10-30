In Bihar, Rahul targets PM over Trump’s India-Pakistan claims

Nalanda/Sheikhpura: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to confront US President Donald Trump over America’s assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict.

Addressing poll rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura, Gandhi alleged that Bihar has now become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.

“The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him that the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped after Operation Sindoor... But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront Trump, saying that he is lying. Modi was supposed to visit the US... but he is not going because he is scared of Trump,” he claimed.