In bid to beef up security in J&K, Army & JKP unite to train VDGs

Rajouri: In a decisive effort to strengthen security and counter terrorist threats in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), has launched a strategic initiative to train and equip Village Defence Guards (VDGs). The programme is designed to empower local civilians with necessary combat skills to protect their communities from potential attacks, thereby enhancing the region’s broader security apparatus.



According to Army sources, approximately 600 civilians are currently undergoing rigorous training in essential military techniques such as automatic rifle handling, squad post drills and minor tactical maneuvers. These sessions are conducted close to their home villages, ensuring that the VDG members can swiftly and effectively respond to any threats. Each VDG unit participates in a structured, minimum three-day training programme aimed at developing core operational capabilities.

The training is being spearheaded by Indian Army formations, with support from expert instructors and resources drawn from the Corps Battle School in Sarol. This collaboration ensures the VDGs receive high quality, professional training from some of the Army’s most experienced personnel, significantly bolstering their preparedness.

The initiative, undertaken at the request of the JKP, has already shown considerable progress. So far, around 500 individuals have completed their training in the Rajouri area, while an additional 85 to 90 civilians have been trained in Doda and Kishtwar.

Further enhancing the VDGs’ operational readiness, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) are being issued through a coordinated effort between the Army’s Ordnance Depots and the JKP. These weapons provide the newly trained civilians with the necessary firepower to defend their

communities effectively.

This initiative represents a crucial commitment by the Indian Army and the JKP to safeguard innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by reinforcing the region’s defence against ongoing threats and ensuring a more secure environment for locals.