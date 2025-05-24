In Ayodhya, CM Yogi warns Pak saying new India does not spare provocations

B P Singh

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that the new India does not initiate conflict but also does not tolerate provocation.

Speaking at the inauguration of Shri Hanumat Katha Mandapam near Hanuman Garhi, the Chief Minister said, “This is a new India. We do not trouble anyone, but if someone troubles us, we do not leave them.”

Drawing inspiration from Lord Hanuman, he added, “When Ravan’s son Akshay Kumar tried to harm Hanuman, he was killed. Hanuman told Ravan that he only responded to provocation.”

Yogi Adityanath further said that Pakistan has exhausted its time in the past 75 years, and its end is near. He referred to a prophecy by Hindu saints that Pakistan would collapse on its own.

“We do not provoke, but we don’t spare either. We entered their territory and eliminated 124 terrorists,” he said, referring to the Balakot airstrike.

Before his address, Mahant Prem Das, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi, welcomed the Chief Minister by placing a silver crown on his head and offering him a ceremonial mace.

Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to Mahant Prem Das and other saints who contributed to the construction of the grand mandap, calling it a new chapter in Ayodhya’s development.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to prominent figures of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, including Mahant Abhiram Das, who played a key role in revealing the idol of Ram Lalla.

He also remembered Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans, Ashok Singhal, and his guru Baba Baidyanath, saying their spirits must be rejoicing now that Ram Lalla is finally seated in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the transformation of Ayodhya in the past five years, Yogi

Adityanath said that today’s Ayodhya is very different from what it was.