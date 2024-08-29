In a setback to SAD, Dimpy Dhillon joins AAP

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered a major setback on Wednesday as Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, a veteran SAD leader and close aide of Sukhbir Singh Badal, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Dhillon’s move is expected to give a significant boost to AAP in the upcoming Gidderbaha by-election.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted Dhillon into the party during a public meeting in Gidderbaha, where he also welcomed him officially.

Following the development, hundreds of Akali leaders and workers who supported Dhillon also joined AAP.

Dhillon had contested the Assembly elections from Gidderbaha on SAD ticket, in both 2017 and 2022. In 2022, he narrowly lost to Congress candidate Raja Warring by 1,350 votes. Mann stated that Dhillon did not leave SAD, rather the party left him.

“When good ideas and valuable individuals are not given importance within the party, people are forced to leave,” he said.

He emphasised that all individuals working for Punjab are welcomed by the AAP.

Mann also attacked Manpreet Singh Badal, saying that despite joining his party with the intention of bringing change to Punjab, Manpreet abruptly disbanded his party and joined Congress.

Mann expressed his disappointment, noting that Manpreet acted out of self-interest.

Dhillon thanked CM Mann for welcoming him to the party and explained that Manpreet’s activities had recently caused confusion among SAD cadres.

Dhillon had sought clarification from Sukhbir, but received no clear response, which prompted the move. “I am dedicating 38 years of experience to Mann and AAP and pledge to fulfil all responsibilities assigned to me, without giving anyone cause for complaint,” Dhillon said.