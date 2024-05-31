In a first, no re-polling in Haryana during LS elections

Chandigarh: For the first time in 20 years, there has been no re-polling anywhere in the state of Haryana.



Divulging more details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal said there were some incidents of re-polling during the Lok Sabha elections from 2004 to 2019 had been reported. He further explained that during the 2004 Lok Sabha General Elections, re-polling took place on May 12, 2004, at a total of 11 polling stations in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Faridabad, and Bhiwani Lok Sabha constituencies.

Similarly, in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, re-polling occurred at one polling station in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency on May 13, 2009.

“This time, in the 2024 elections, there was no need for re-polling anywhere,” shared Anurag Agarwal.