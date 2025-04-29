In a first, Jalpaiguri court issues injunction to stop child marriage

Jalpaiguri: In a first for West Bengal, a court has officially issued an injunction to prevent a child marriage in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri district. On Monday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Jalpaiguri halted the marriage of a minor, scheduled for April 30.

The intervention came after Jalpaiguri Child Protection Office Project Coordinator, Mousumi Das, submitted a written appeal to the court seeking urgent action.

District Child Protection Officer Sudeep Bhadra said: “After receiving information, a team visited the minor’s home and explained the legal consequences of child marriage. Despite repeated warnings, the family refused to cancel the arrangements, prompting us to seek a court order. The District Legal Services Authority fully supported us in this process.”

The court ordered that the marriage must not take place and warned that any attempt to proceed would render the marriage null and void.

According to the District Child Protection Office, despite administrative efforts, child marriages have continued in some areas, often being conducted secretly. This marks the first instance where a district court was approached and an injunction was successfully obtained to stop such a marriage in West Bengal.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen stated: “Marriage below the legal age is prohibited. Through the court’s intervention, we were able to prevent a minor’s marriage at Banarhat. The concerned police station has also been directed to enforce the court’s order.”