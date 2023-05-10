In a first, ICMR successfully delivers blood bags by drones

In continuation with the national mission of expanding the drone ecosystem in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is a research arm of the Union Health Ministry, has on Wednesday successfully conducted a trial run of blood bag delivery by drones under its iDrive initiative.

The trial run as a part of a path-breaking validation study has been undertaken for the first time in the country by the collaborative efforts of ICMR, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida and a Noida-based private institute.

The inaugural trail flight (drone) carried 10 units of whole blood samples from GIMS and LHMC in a visual line of sight.

Notably, LHMC and GIMS are included as centres for supplying blood bags and testing the samples, while JIIT is the implementation centre for drone sorties.

The protocol development, study designing, implementation and coordination of the project are being undertaken by scientists from ICMR. The drone-based delivery of blood will reduce the time for last-mile deliveries within the country.

Highlighting the significance of the event, ICMR DG Dr Rajive Bahl said: “This ‘i-Drone’ was first used during the COVID-19 pandemic by ICMR for distributing vaccines to unreachable areas. Now, we are transporting blood and blood-related products, which are supposed to be kept at a low temperature.”

After the experiment, we found that not only we can maintain the temperature, but there was also no damage to the products transported, he said, adding that we have sent another sample through an ambulance and if there are no differences in the samples sent using drones, then this drone will be used across the country.

The ICMR DG further said that clarity on challenge mapping and identifying the possible solutions can be achieved by developing indigenous capacities in research and introduction of innovations as well as technologies in the mainstream.