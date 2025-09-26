In a big boost to Raj infra, PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh cr

BANSWARA/BIKANER: Rajasthan had a historic day on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated two new Vande Bharat Express trains – Bikaner–Delhi Cantt. and Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt. – from Banswara. On the same day, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore, giving a big push to the state’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Speaking to a public rally, the Prime Minister said the nation is progressing at the rate of electricity. The Prime Minister remembered how in the past, electricity was expensive and limited, but now it is reaching every household and village. Biting at the opposition, he said attempts have always been made to hinder the speed of growth, but the central government has

been working persistently to give strength to the poor and rural communities. He also requested people to embrace indigenous products, saying they were the real power of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The introduction of the two new Vande Bharat Express trains has brought a wave of joy among people in Rajasthan and other neighbouring states. The train from Bikaner–Delhi Cantt. will leave from Bikaner at 5:40 in the morning and arrive at Delhi Cantt. by 11:55 before returning in the evening to reach Bikaner at 11:05 at night. It will stop at Ratangarh, Churu, Sadulpur, Loharu, Mahendragarh, Rewari and Gurugram, taking the entire trip of six hours and twenty minutes. The Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt. train will leave at 5:25 in the morning and arrive at Delhi Cantt. at 1:30 in the afternoon, while the return journey begins at 3:10 in the afternoon and ends in Jodhpur at 11:20 at night. Its primary halts are Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari and Gurugram, with an overall travel time of eight hours and ten minutes. They can accommodate over 500 passengers and provide a new, comfortable and faster journey experience.

In addition to these rail facilities, the Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for various important projects, such as the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project comprising four reactors, large-scale renewable energy projects in Bikaner, 15.5 gigawatt transmission lines, and major projects in water supply, healthcare and road infrastructure.

These projects, along with the introduction of new train facilities, are likely to make trade, educational and tourism connectivity between Delhi and Rajasthan much better and also boost the state to unprecedented levels of power generation and infrastructural development.