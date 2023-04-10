In 8 yrs, Hry govt distributed artificial limbs worth about Rs 8 cr to PWDs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday attended a programme jointly organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad and Jain Samaj in Panipat and distributes artificial limbs, wheelchairs etc. to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Addressing the people there, the Chief Minister said that several steps have been taken by the state government to provide every possible help to the PWDs. He said that apart from increasing the budget for the welfare of PWDs, the government has also distributed artificial aids worth about Rs 8 crore to PWDs in the last eight years. In addition, Rs 44 crore has also been made available to various NGOs, shared Khattar.

He further informed that the present government is also bearing all the expenses of 15 centres being run by the Red Cross for PWDs. The government also runs 45 Bal Ashram, in which provision has been made for the education of orphans till the age of 18 years.