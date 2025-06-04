In 11-yr rule, govt’s focus on youth in spotlight

New Delhi: As of May 2025, the number of higher education institutions surged by nearly 37 per cent from 2014, including the addition of seven new IITs and eight new IIMs and a dramatic expansion of AIIMS from seven to 23 institutions in the country, as per the statement issued by the central government. The statement added that over 14,500 schools are being upgraded under the PM SHRI Yojana to turn them into 21st-century learning hubs.

With 65% of the Indian population under age 35, the Centre’s youth-centric agenda has become central to its vision for a developed India.

The government has unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at education, employment, entrepreneurship, and sports.

On the employment front, the government’s Rozgar Melas have offered 10 lakh government jobs since 2022. EPFO data indicates a promising trend in formal job creation, with over 3.45 crore young workers aged 18–28 entering the workforce since April 2020.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), now in its fourth phase, has trained over 1.63 crore youth in industry-aligned skills. Meanwhile, sector-specific councils standardise qualifications for high-demand careers. CEFCs such as the Welding Research Institute in Trichy further bolster technical training.

Entrepreneurship has also witnessed a remarkable rise. The Startup India initiative has catalysed the growth of over 1.6 lakh recognised startups, generating upwards of 17 lakh jobs. Simultaneously, MUDRA Yojana has enabled micro-entrepreneurship through over 33 lakh crore in sanctioned loans by 2025, reflecting a shift from job-seeking to job-creating mindsets among India’s youth.

The government’s focused investment in sports has borne fruit. India won 6 medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a record-breaking 29 at the Paralympics. Schemes like Khelo India and TOPS continue to provide structured support to emerging talent, while national games and grassroots sports centres galvanise mass participation.

The youth are also being groomed for leadership through flagship efforts like the Agnipath scheme and the National Youth Festival, which engage lakhs in disciplined service and civic innovation.