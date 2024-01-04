IMT Kharkhoda to undergo development similar to Gurugram: Haryana CM

CHANDiGARH: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the sixteenth meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board gave the approval to allocate approximately 94.32 acres of land to Uno Minda Limited for its mega project.



He said that following the success of Gurugram, the spotlight is now on IMT Kharkhoda, which is poised to evolve as a thriving industrial centre. Maruti Suzuki’s mega plant in Kharkhoda has set the stage for further expansion, with Uno Minda Limited committing a substantial investment of approximately Rs 1,100 crore in its upcoming mega project.

Additionally, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has proposed to invest around Rs 2,000 crore to establish a mega plant in IMT Kharkhoda.

Khattar was apprised that to boost industrial development, the state government, under the Haryana Enterprises and Promotion Policy (HEEP), 2020, is providing clearances of all kinds to investors under one roof. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, School Education Minister Kanwar Pal, and Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak were also present on this occasion.