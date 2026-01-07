‘Improved air quality, free medicines’: Cong’s manifesto for BMC polls

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising among other things, to improve the city’s air quality and distribute universal health cards that will enable citizens to get free medicines.

The manifesto, unveiled by the party’s city unit president Varsha Gaikwad, also promises fair and transparent redevelopment policies, and affordable housing for low-income and middle-income groups.

It focuses on improving civic governance, public services and quality of life for citizens, with an emphasis on inclusivity and transparency.

The party said the manifesto presents a “people-centric roadmap for Mumbai’s civic development and aims to restore efficient, compassionate and responsive municipal governance”. It promises transparent governance in the BMC, curbing corruption and ensuring accountability in civic works and contracts. It prioritises better water supply, sanitation, road maintenance, drainage and solid waste management across all parts of Mumbai, including suburbs and slum areas.

Strengthening municipal hospitals, expanding primary health centres and ensuring affordable healthcare services for the poor and middle-class residents form a major focus.

It says two new multi-speciality hospitals will be set up in the metropolis.

The manifesto promises to improve the quality of BMC-run schools, upgrade infrastructure and ensure access to education for children from economically-weaker sections.

The Congress pledges to improve public transport services, reduce traffic congestion.