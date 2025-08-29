Improve sewerage systems: Haryana CM asks officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to strengthen drinking water supply in both urban and rural areas and improve sewerage systems across the state. He was presiding over the 58th meeting of the Water Supply and Sewerage Board, where Public Health and Engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa was also present.

Saini instructed officials to ensure drinking water supply in 33 dhanis (hamlets) and provide sewerage facilities in 12 new villages under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. He also reviewed the progress of works approved for the current financial year and ongoing projects under the Mahagram Yojana.

The Chief Minister stressed that clean drinking water must reach every household and directed that complaints related to sewerage projects in rural areas be resolved promptly. It was decided that dhanis with more than 20 houses will be provided piped water supply, with identified hamlets spread across Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, and Sirsa.

Officials flagged challenges in setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) in rural areas after sewerage lines are laid. The Board resolved that no village would be taken up under AMRUT 2.0 unless provision for an STP is ensured. Officials reported that 17 projects have already been completed, while work in 12 additional villages will begin shortly.

Saini also directed regular inspections of projects by the Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) and said sewerage networks in urban areas must be upgraded with new wastewater treatment projects.