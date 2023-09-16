‘Impressive progress in digital crop survey across UP’

Lucknow: In a noteworthy development, the digital crop survey in Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides towards completion, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath setting a firm deadline of September 25 for the comprehensive survey work across all 54 districts.



“This ambitious initiative aims to create a comprehensive database of crops grown in the state, ultimately benefiting farmers and guiding future agricultural planning,” a government spokesman said here on Saturday.

As of the latest update, the progress in the crop survey programmes in the state is substantial, with five districts achieving a commendable 100 per cent completion rate. An additional 21 districts have successfully completed over 90 per cent of the survey work. Moreover, 13 districts have reached a completion rate of 70 per cent to 90 per cent, while another 13 districts have made significant strides, achieving a completion rate of 50 per cent to 70 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed dissatisfaction with the slower progress observed in just two districts. In response, District Magistrates in these areas have received strict directives to expedite the survey process and meet the impending deadline.

The digital crop survey initiative involves the use of a mobile app by employees from various departments, in addition to the Agriculture department. They are diligently preparing records of crops cultivated in the fields across the state. The comprehensive crop data collected through this survey will prove invaluable for future agricultural planning and will directly benefit the farming community.

To ensure its efficient execution, each surveyor has been assigned a target of surveying 50 plots daily, with direct monitoring by the district magistrates. A total of 5,764 surveyors have been deployed for this extensive undertaking across the state. Among these, 1,437 are from the Agriculture department, 2,733 from the Revenue department, and 1,594 are Panchayat assistants. Their combined efforts aim to conduct a digital crop survey of more than 1.19 crore agricultural plots scattered across 27,641 villages in UP.