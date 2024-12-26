Impossible to change actual voter turnout: ECI

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified on the misconceptions regarding mismatch of voter turnout data for the General and Assembly elections, affirming that it is impossible to change actual turnout.

The ECI said the VTR (Voter Turnout) app is merely a facilitative measure for updating voting trends at regular intervals on polling day. It also said an increase in voter turnout from 5 pm to 11.45 pm is normal as it is a part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout, adding that there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

The ECI categorically affirmed that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorized agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at polling station itself.