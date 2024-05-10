Important cases listed in Supreme Court on May 10

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, May 10:

* SC to hear plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam

* SC to hear plea of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam

* SC to hear plea of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against a criminal case lodged in Maharashtra for his alleged remarks on "Sanatan Dharma"

* SC to hear plea by the Delhi government challenging the Centre's decision to vest in the L-G the power to appoint government lawyers

* SC to hear plea by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him and others in 2022 for an alleged illegal march towards the residence of the-then chief minister.