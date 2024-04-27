Implementation of Uniform Civil Code across India is Modi’s guarantee: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, he accused Congress of promising to implement the Personal Laws in its manifesto.



Shah was addressing an election rally in Ashoknagar district that falls under the Guna Lok Sabha seat where BJP has fielded Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who contested the previous elections on a Congress ticket and lost the election with a huge difference.

“For the Congress, Muslims have the first right over the country’s resources but, for the BJP, the poor, Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribals have the first right”, the Union Minister said.

Asking the gathering, Shah said if the Congress’ manifesto is to be read carefully, it has been promised to reintroduce the Personal Laws and they (Congress) want to bring back Triple Talaq, can you permit them to run the country by Sharia?

“Rahul Baba, do whatever you feel like doing for appeasement. No personal law will be introduced as long as the BJP is there. UCC and the Constitution will run this country. This is our Constitution’s spirit”, Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi. We have implemented UCC in Uttarakhand, he said.

“It is the BJP’s promise and Modiji’s guarantee that UCC will be enforced in the entire country,” he also said.

Congress used to scare, saying rivers of blood would flow through Kashmir if Article 370 was abrogated, this is not a Congress government, this is Narendra Modi’s government that scrapped it on August 5, 2019, at once, Shah added. “Leave aside blood, even a pebble could not be thrown there in the last five years,” he further added. PM Modi has eradicated terrorism and Naxalism from the country, he said. Our government has eliminated the Naxal menace in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said.

At the rally MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, BJP candidate Scindia and the party’s cluster head of the Gwalior-Chambal division former Minister Bhupendra Singh were present.

The Congress governments in the past kept sitting on the Mandal Commission’s report that recommended reservation, Shah alleged.

He also accused the grand old party of creating hurdles on the Ram temple issue for 70 years.

“But within five years, the Modi government laid the foundation of the temple and also held the consecration ceremony. Congress former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited to the event, but they did not have the time to attend it,” Shah also said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took his cabinet colleagues along to Ayodhya to take ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla, he added.

Shah also addressed a rally in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat where former CM Digvijay Singh is contesting the election on Congress ticket while BJP has fielded tow-term MP Rodmal Nagar there.

The Congress has pitted Yadvendra Singh Yadav against Scindia in the Guna seat.

BJP’s Dr K P Yadav, who was denied ticket by the party this time defeated Scindia in the 2019 election by 1.21 Lakh votes. By fielding Yadvendra, Congress has tried to corner Scindia to sympathise with Yadav voters who have a substantial population in the constituency.

Before losing the election from Guna last time, Scindia had won the seat four times since 2002. the seat was considered a bation of the Scindia family.