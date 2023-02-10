Implement RTI meticulously: Hry Chief Secy

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the public authorities in the State to meticulously implement the instructions for implementing Right to Information Act, 2005 and Rules.



In a letter addressed to all the Administrative Secretaries, Head of Departments, Chief Administrators and Managing Directors of Boards, Corporations and Divisional Commissioners here on Friday, the Chief Gecretary stated that it has come to the notice of the state government that the instructions are not being complied seriously by the various public authorities of the state.