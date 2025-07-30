Implement NRC in Jharkhand: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: BJP member Nishikant Dubey made a strong demand in Lok Sabha on Wednesday for the implementation of the National Register of Citizenship in Jharkhand, contending that the tribal population in the state was on a decline due to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey said in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana, the population of tribals was 45 per cent as per the 1951 Census, but it declined to 27 per cent in the 2011 census.

He voiced apprehensions that it may further decline to 21 per cent in the upcoming census.

“Bangladeshi infiltrators are exploiting the women of the tribal society. Those who speak about SC, ST and tribal society issues are sitting with their eyes shut due to vote bank politics,” Dubey said.

“I urge the government of India to implement NRC in Jharkhand soon,” the BJP member said.

Samajwadi Party member Dharmendra Yadav said 1.2 lakh primary schools in Uttar Pradesh have been shut down by the state government and the appointment of two lakh teachers has been put on hold.

Yadav claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government had granted permission to open more than 27,000 liquor vends in the state, indicating its priorities.

He said the Samajwadi Party will open PDA (Picchade, Dalit, Alpsankhyank) schools across the states.

Congress member Manickam Tagore voiced concern over the demolition of Madrasi Camp and other slum clusters in the national capital.

Congress member Gurjeet Singh Aujla wanted the Centre to investigate the mails threatening attacks on the Golden Temple received by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“A sacred place like the Golden Temple is continuously receiving threatening emails from some terrorist-minded people since July 14," he said and demanded that the culprits be identified and caught.

“My demand from the government is that Amritsar should be declared a no-war zone,” Aujla, the member from Amritsar, said.

Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal wanted November 24, the day when Guru Tegh Bahadur attained martyrdom, to be declared a national holiday.

DMK member D M Kathir Anand demanded that Thirukkural be declared a National Treasure Book.

BJP member Dilip Saikia urged the government to take urgent steps to curb the spread of drugs and alcohol addiction among youngsters in the country.

NCP-SP member Bhaskar Bhagre and Congress member Shobha Bhachav raised the problems faced by onion growers in Maharashtra due to unseasonal rains.