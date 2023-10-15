IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in HP, Ladakh, J&K

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an “orange” alert, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days due to an intense western disturbance.

This is the first intense western disturbance of the season and will influence northwest and central India till October 17, the IMD said.

Western disturbances are weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.

Punjab may also experience heavy rainfall on Monday.

Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan during this

period.