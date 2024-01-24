IMD predicts snowfall in western Himalaya, dense fog in north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a winter weather advisory for North India, predicting chilly days, dense fog, and light snowfall over the coming days.

IMD announced that due to the influence of two weak western disturbances, there is a likelihood of light isolated rainfall/snowfall in the Western Himalayan region from Thursday (January 25) to January 30.

The IMD added that dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist over North India for the next five days. Meanwhile, cold day to severe cold day conditions will prevail over North India for the next two days and then gradually decrease in intensity.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency reported that minimum temperatures range from 3-6 degrees Celsius in most parts of Punjab, isolated pockets of north Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh. In addition, temperatures range from 7-10 degrees Celsius over many areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.

“These temperatures are below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, north Haryana, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Bihar. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius was reported at Ambala (Haryana),” stated the IMD.

The IMD forecasted that dense to very dense fog conditions are highly likely to persist for a few hours in the night/morning over some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday night to Sunday morning.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are also expected to persist for a few hours in the night/morning in some parts of Bihar until Sunday,” added the IMD.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Wednesday and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets for the subsequent two days,” reported the IMD.

The IMD also noted that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

“Ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday,” concluded the IMD.