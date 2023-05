IMD issues ‘Yellow’ warning for places in HP

The weather office here on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places across the state.

The state is likely to see the beginning of a wet spell on Wednesday which will continue till Saturday, it said.

During the spell, areas in the low and mid hills are expected to receive light to moderate rain and snowfall, the MeT said. Anticipating damage to standing crops, fruit-bearing plants, and seedlings, the IMD has advised farmers to make adequate arrangements and reschedule the spraying of insecticides.

On Tuesday, no significant change was recorded in the temperatures across the state. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, data showed.