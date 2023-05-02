IMD issues Orange alert in 4 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala over the last few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day.



The IMD issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts of the state.

Besides, a yellow alert was issued by IMD in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.