IMD: Capital witnessed rain 15 days in row in Aug

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced 15 consecutive days of rainfall, receiving precipitation ranging from trace amounts to heavy showers from the start of August through Friday, according to the weather department.

The data from India Meteorological Department shows that between August 1 and Thursday, the capital experienced rainfall every day.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Delhi Friday night. Safdarjung recorded 13.6 mm of rain, Palam 28.5 mm, Ayanagar 18.6 mm, and Narela 9.5 mm from 8:30 am August 15 to August 16. Delhi’s maximum temperature reached 35.2°C, 1.4°C above normal, with 70% humidity at 5:30 pm.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received seven complaints each of waterlogging and fallen trees.