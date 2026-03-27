Illicit inducements worth over Rs 400 crore seized

New Delhi: Illicit inducements worth over Rs 408 crore meant to influence voters in four states and a Union territory have been seized in the past month, the Election Commission said on Thursday.



While Assembly elections and by-elections were announced on March 15, the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated on February 26, it said.

Since its activation, over Rs 408.82-crore worth of illicit inducements, including Rs 17.44 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres), drugs worth Rs 167.38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 23 crore and other freebies worth over Rs 163.30 crore, have been seized by multiple enforcement agencies, the EC said.

Besides, between March 15 and 25, 70,944 complaints have been lodged using the cVigil application. Of these, 70,831 have been disposed of and 67,899 complaints -- 95.8 per cent -- were resolved within 100 minutes, it said.