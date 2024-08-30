Illegal sand mining: HC rejects PIL by ‘extortionist’, slaps Rs 50K cost

Kolkata: During the hearing of a petition by an organisation alleging illegal sand mining in the state, the Calcutta High Court refused to entertain the petition saying the petitioner is an “extortionist” and slapped a cost of Rs 50,000.



The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing a PIL by the organisation ‘All India Anti-Corruption (Regd.)’ represented by its “additional director” Subrata Mallick’.

No sooner than the hearing began, the CJ told the petitioner’s counsel: “We will not entertain any writ petition by your client Subrata Mallick. He is an extortionist…threatening people, demanding money…We will ask the police to raid his premises and how he got a registration? All India Anti-Corruption? You cannot”

It was pointed out by one of the counsels that it was known through an

RTI that the organisation allegedly has no registration and that the post “additional director” is similar to a government set up.

The petitioner’s counsel said: “This society is registered in National Capital Territory, Delhi.” The court asked under which Act it is registered.

The court, in its order, observed that the registration number of the organisation is “conspicuously absent” and held that the use of the word ‘All India’ for his organisation is itself “illegal” and the petitioner describing himself as “additional director” is furthermore illegal.

The court observed these are sufficient grounds to dismiss the writ petition with costs.

The petition was dismissed and the petitioner was directed to pay Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority within 15 days of receipt of the server copy of the order.