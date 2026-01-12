Illegal encroachments will not be tolerated; strict action against land mafias and bullies will continue: CM

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with each visitor during the Janta Darshan on Monday and patiently heard grievances from people across various districts of the state. After receiving applications from the public, the Chief Minister directed officials to take immediate action, reiterating that illegal encroachments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasized that strict action against land mafias and anti-social elements is ongoing and will continue with full force.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all complaints, assuring citizens that addressing public grievances remains a top priority of the government.

Several visitors raised complaints related to land encroachment and assault. The Chief Minister personally listened to their grievances, accepted their applications, and directed officials to expedite hearings and ensure swift disposal of legal and revenue-related cases at the district level.

Emphasizing that maintaining law and order is the government’s foremost responsibility, he warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He further instructed administrative and police officers at the district, division, range, and zone levels to continue taking the strictest possible action against land mafias and bullies.

During the session, some individuals suffering from serious illnesses also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that the government is committed to providing financial support for healthcare. He advised them to obtain treatment cost estimates from the hospitals as soon as possible, assuring that financial assistance would be released immediately upon receipt of the estimates. He made it clear that treatment would not be delayed due to lack of funds.

Many children attended the Janta Darshan along with their parents, where the Chief Minister once again displayed his affection for children. He inquired about their well-being, interacted warmly with them, and distributed chocolates. Advising parents to take special care of their children during the cold weather, the Chief Minister’s reassuring words were met with heartfelt gratitude from the families present.