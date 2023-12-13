‘Ill-informed and ill-intended’: India rejects OIC’s comments on SC verdict on Article 370

India has strongly rejected the comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the OIC’s action at the behest of a “serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism” makes its action even more questionable.

Though Bagchi did not name any country, it was clear that the reference was towards Pakistan.

“India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill-informed and ill-intended,” Bagchi said.

“That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC’s credibility,” he said.

Bagchi was responding to a media query.

On Tuesday, the General Secretariat of the OIC expressed concern over the Supreme Court verdict In a statement, the General Secretariat also reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court had on Monday upheld the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370.

India has always said that Jammu and Kashmir, which was divided into two union territories after the abrogation of the region’s special status, is an integral part of the country and other nations have no say in

the matter.