IITArb hosts 5th Int’l Conference on Construction Arbitration in Delhi

New Delhi: Indian Institution of Technical Arbitrators (IITArb) hosted the fifth International Conference on ‘Construction Arbitration: The Indian and International Perspective’ on May 19 and 20, at Vigyan Bhawan, in Delhi. Leading experts from India and abroad in the field of construction arbitration deliberated on current and emerging trends in construction arbitration and the best international practices that can be implemented in India.

The conference provided a valuable forum for construction industry professionals to interact & share insights and experiences on how best to manage and resolve disputes in the construction industry.

The chief guest of the conference was Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.