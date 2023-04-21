IIT Madras student found dead

Chennai: A second year undergraduate student of IIT-Madras died by suicide here on Friday, police said.



The student was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus, a police officer said and added a case has been registered and a probe is on.

“He did not respond and then the hostel room’s door was broken open and he was found hanging,” the officer said.

Preliminary probe indicated that the deceased student may have had some issues arising out of him being in love with a woman, the officer said.

On March 14, a third-year B-Tech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide. A post-graduate student of engineering of IIT-M also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room. There have been similar suicides in the past.

The IIT-Madras, which conveyed its condolence to the bereaved, said: “We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of an undergraduate student from the Chemical Engineering Department in the afternoon of 21 April 2023 in his hostel room.

The Institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student. The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed.”

The Institute said it is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. “We will continue to keep strengthening these measures.”