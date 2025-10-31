IIT Madras achieves breakthrough in vertical take-off, landing tech

New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have achieved a breakthrough in developing a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with hybrid rocket thrusters.

In a sophisticated experiment that combined a real-time hybrid rocket thruster with a virtual simulation, the researchers achieved the necessary velocity for “soft landing”, a crucial feature for all craft ranging from planetary landing of an unmanned or manned exploration module to terrestrial landing of a VTOL aircraft, they added.

Touchdown velocity is an important parameter to ensure safe vertical landings.

The findings of the research were published in a paper in the reputed peer-reviewed International Journal of Aeronautical and Space Sciences.

The researchers studied the feasibility of using hybrid rocket motors for vertical landing platforms, as they are simpler and safer than liquid engines.

Moreover, hybrid rocket systems are gaining popularity due to their inherent safety and throttling capabilities, apart from the possibility of combining the advantages of liquid and solid rocket engines.

Currently, VTOL systems are complex and require high maintenance. Therefore, the researchers conceived the concept of a hybrid rocket thruster-powered platform as part of a system development study to develop an effective propulsion unit for achieving VTOL in aircraft and UAVs.

According to PA Ramakrishna, professor at the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, VTOL enables an aircraft to take off and land vertically, eliminating the need for infrastructure like long runways.

“VTOL capability will enable access to remote locations and rugged terrains where long runways and large airports are difficult to establish. Currently, helicopters are the system operating on those terrains; however, they face limitations in terms of speed, range and efficiency compared to a fixed-wing aircraft,” Ramakrishna said.