IIT-Kanpur student hangs self in hostel room

Kanpur: A 31-year-old M.Tech second-year student allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur reportedly after he was “temporarily” barred from continuing with his course, police said on Thursday.

A police official said the student had been temporarily “terminated” after he failed four exam papers. However, students are usually allowed to retake these exams.

IIT-Kanpur authorities, in a press release, mourned the “untimely” death of the student — Vikas Kumar Meena, a resident of

Meerut — but none of the officials were willing to comment on the possible reason behind the alleged suicide.

Meena was found hanging in his room on Wednesday, police said. He got enrolled in an M.Tech course in the Department of Aerospace Engineering in 2021, they said.