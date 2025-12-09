IISF: Khattar calls for responsible deployment of technology and AI

Chandigarh: Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday underscored the critical role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, in shaping India’s future, and urged the scientific community to deploy emerging tools responsibly for societal benefit. He was addressing a panel discussion on ‘New Age Technologies – Vision 2047’ as the chief guest on the third day of the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Panchkula.

Khattar said it is now the collective responsibility of scientists, researchers and students to promote new technologies and innovations and to implement them for the greater good of society.

He noted that Haryana was hosting the IISF for the second time – previously hosted in Faridabad, and said the festival has enabled a direct interface between academia and industry, fostering a better coordination between them. Tracing rapid scientific advancement over the past decades, the Union minister said technological leaps have effectively shrunk global distances. Breakthroughs in telecommunications, he said, have enabled the world to communicate and collaborate seamlessly. “We are entering the era of AI”, which is the defining technology of the future. If used judiciously, AI can deliver “effective solutions to long-standing problems”, he said, cautioning that ethical deployment must remain central to innovation.

Khattar highlighted the expanding footprint of AI across sectors, particularly in energy management. Smart metering and automated equipment usage, he said, can significantly optimise power consumption and cut operational costs. He added that AI-driven design, including climate-responsive housing, could transform living standards by reducing energy loads and enhancing comfort.

The minister also stressed the government’s commitment to accelerating deep-tech growth, noting the launch of a Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. The initiative aims to boost private-sector research in critical technologies such as quantum computing, clean energy, AI and biotechnology. Managed under the National Research Foundation, the fund will support deep-tech financing and strengthen India’s bid to emerge as a global innovation hub. “India is now moving beyond 5G capabilities and advancing toward 6G.”

Khattar said Haryana is progressing rapidly in science and technology, with special focus on strengthening research capacity in educational institutions.