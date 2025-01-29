IIM-A experts to interact with Pb ITIs, polytechnic principals

Chandigarh: To enhance leadership, managerial competencies and academic performance among the Principals of ITIs and polytechnic institutes in Punjab, a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, will visit Punjab in February.

The team will engage with key stakeholders and assess training requirements to further refine the training programme, revealed Harjot Singh Bains, Minister of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab.

The IIM-Ahmedabad, ranked number one in NIRF rankings and globally renowned for its excellence, is a leader in management education.

Bains said that the Technical Education and Industrial Training department, in collaboration with IIM-Ahmedabad, has devised a specialised Management Development Programme (MDP) for the Principals of ITIs, Polytechnics and senior officials of the department.

He said that the IIM-Ahmedabad faculty members will visit Punjab from February 12 to 15 to engage with key stakeholders and assess training requirements.

“This transformative programme shall help the department to elevate technical and vocational institutions into Centres of Excellence,” he added.

Bains stated that the programme will gather 30 Principals from ITIs and Polytechnics along with key departmental officials for a five-day residential training at the prestigious IIM-Ahmedabad campus.

During this period, participants will engage in 20 carefully curated interactive sessions, gaining dynamic learning experiences facilitated by distinguished IIM-Ahmedabad professors, including Prof. Ambrish Dongre and Prof. Neharika Vohra.