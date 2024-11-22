IIFI commences in Goa with panel discussion on women’s safety in cinema

Panjim (Goa): The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commenced on Thursday here in Goa, featuring a panel discussion aimed at tackling the critical issue of women’s safety in the film industry.

As the festival opened here, actors and directors shared their personal experiences and insights into the systemic challenges which women are confronting within the industry.

Moderated by actor and producer Vani Tripathi Tikoo, the session brought together a panel of experts, including filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actors Suhasini Maniratnam, Kushboo Sundar, and Bhumi Pednekar. The discussion explored the vital intersection of gender representation and the influence of cinema on societal values.

The panelists further emphasised the urgent need for a supportive environment that fosters creativity and safety for women both in front of and behind the camera.

A focal point of the conversation was the industry’s response to incidents of gender-based misconduct. The panelists advocated for zero tolerance towards gender injustice on film sets.

Suhasini Maniratnam anticipated to recount her experiences, highlighting the frequent tendency of male actors to suggest changes to scenes—a practice that rarely involves female colleagues.

She encouraged women to take charge of their creative contributions, urging them to negotiate their roles actively rather than adopting passive positions in their representation. “It’s crucial for industry professionals to understand work ethics before entering the field,” Maniratnam asserted.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali stressed the importance of creating a workplace culture that enables women to focus on their artistry without the fear of mistreatment. He reinforced the message that filmmakers must maintain vigilance against any form of gender injustice within their teams, emphasizing that genuine change must begin at the foundational level of production.

The panel delved into the portrayal of women in films and its broader implications for societal attitudes.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar passionately articulated that the dignity with which women are depicted on screen plays a crucial role in fostering a respectful and empowering atmosphere within the industry. “How women are depicted in films directly influences the safety and respect they receive in real life,” she emphasised.

Kushboo Sundar also shared her perspective, highlighting her commitment to creating entertaining yet responsible films that uphold principles of equality and respect. Together, the panelists reachd a consensus that representing women with dignity is essential for setting a positive precedent across the industry.