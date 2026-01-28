IGP Bilaspur bags Police Medal for Meritorious Service

BILASPUR: Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur, Ram Gopal Garg, IPS (2007 batch), has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. Garg, who is currently posted as IGP, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, has earlier served as Superintendent of Police in Gariyaband, Koriya, Balod and Durg, besides holding IGP posts in Sarguja and Durg.

Known for his focus on technology-driven policing, Garg has spearheaded several initiatives for crime prevention and detection, including the development of the Sashakt and Trinayan mobile applications. He won first prize in the Prime Minister’s Silver Cup Case Study competition for using gait pattern analysis in a bank dacoity case. Garg also served in the CBI for nearly seven years in Chandigarh and Delhi.