IGNOU starts four-year UG programmes

IGNOU introduced its four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) during the inauguration session of the two-day national seminar on ‘G20 Presidency and India’s Global Leadership Role.’

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar officially launched the FYUP, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) recommendations. The four-year undergraduate programme is considered a crucial reform in Indian higher education, providing students nationwide with diverse opportunities for enrollment.

G-20 Sherpa & Former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant was the chief speaker at the seminar’s inauguration session, accentuating India’s pivotal position within the G20.

Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU Nageshwar Rao presided over the inauguration session, shedding light on the university’s initiatives aligned with the NEP 2020 recommendations. The launch of FYUP reflects IGNOU’s commitment to providing quality education in line with national educational reforms, he added.