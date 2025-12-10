IGNOU, MSDE tie up to set up ‘skill centres’

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement skill training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and set up ‘Skill Centres’ across IGNOU’s Regional Centres.

The agreement was formalised at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal and MSDE secretary Debashree Mukherjee, along with senior officials from both institutions. The collaboration aims to integrate higher education with national skilling goals by establishing Skill Centres across all 70 IGNOU Regional Centres. These centres will run NSQF-aligned, industry-oriented training programmes under PMKVY.