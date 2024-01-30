IGIA: 2 held for defrauding passengers

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for defrauding passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The accused were involved in a scheme that targeted forgetful passengers by charging fraudulent freight fees for returning lost articles.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint at Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station.

The accused were identified as Aditya Raj (20), and Rahul Singh Sajwan (20), both residents of Bijwasan, Delhi.

According to the police, the scam came to light following complaints from four passengers, leading to a thorough investigation under the supervision of ACP Virender Mor.

The team of Delhi Police discovered that the fraudsters had been contacting passengers, pretending to be airport staff, and demanding money for returning lost items.

Aditya Raj, an employee of Maruti Company in Manesar and a graduate student, and Rahul Singh, a 12th pass working at BIRD Information System in Gurugram, confessed to their crimes.

They manipulated passengers into transferring money to a UPI ID linked to a SIM card obtained with a fake ID. The police team successfully recovered the mobile handset used in the crime. Efforts are underway

to apprehend a third accomplice, Sachin, involved in the scheme. The police have also frozen the bank accounts of the accused.