IFR 2026: From buyer to builder, a decade of India’s naval transformation on full display

Visakhapatnam: Ten years after hosting the International Fleet Review (IFR), India has once again made Visakhapatnam the epicentre of global maritime diplomacy. The IFR 2026, held on Wednesday alongside the ongoing MILAN — the largest multilateral naval exercises — has brought together naval forces from over 55 nations, reinforcing “Bridges of Friendship”, enhancing interoperability, and showcasing India’s evolution as a confident “Builder’s Navy” — with indigenous platforms such as INS Vikrant symbolising its growing maritime prowess.



Against this grand backdrop, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a close look at the fleets gathered off the Visakhapatnam coast, overseeing a majestic display of naval power, partnership, and shared commitment to securing the seas.

Embarking on INS Sumedha — the indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel designated as the Presidential Yacht — the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces led the Presidential Column past an impressive lineup of anchored warships at the Review Anchorage Area. The event featured 50 Indian Naval ships along with 19 vessels from 18 friendly foreign nations.

The review included a spectacle of mobile warship and submarine columns steaming past, complemented by a flypast of naval aircraft. Spectators also enjoyed a parade of sailing vessels, helicopter search-and-rescue demonstrations, and combat displays by Marine Commandos.

Among the notable foreign participants were Seychelles’ SCGS Zoroaster; Indonesia’s KRI Bung Tomo (357); the Maldives’ MCGS Huravee; Thailand’s HTMS Krabi; Oman’s RNOV Sadh; Iran’s IRIS Dena; South Korea Navy’s ROKS Gang Gam Chan; Australia’s HMAS Warramunga; Japan’s JS Yudachi; Myanmar’s UMS King Aung Zeya; Vietnam’s Navy Ship 17; the Philippines’ PN Miguel Malvar; the UAE’s UAES Al Emarat; Malaysia’s KD Indera Shakti; South Africa’s SAS Amatola; Bangladesh’s BNS Somudra Avijan; Russia’s RuFN Shaposhnikov; and Sri Lanka’s SLNS Nandimithra and SLNS Sagara.

Over 70 countries are participating in the events, which include the IFR and the MILAN 2026 exercise, underscoring its scale and global reach. A total of 71 ships (including Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and foreign vessels) were in the review.

Addressing the assembly, President Murmu highlighted that “The International Fleet Review is a reflection of unity, trust, and respect among nations for maritime traditions. Ships flying different flags and sailors from across the globe demonstrate the spirit of togetherness.” With the theme United Through Oceans, she added, “It sends a positive message to the world that our collective naval strength’s commitment and resolve can rise to any challenge.”

19 foreign warships took part in the fleet review, along with participation from 65 foreign navies in the accompanying events.

The President praised the Indian Navy’s vigilance in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and its role in promoting stability across the maritime domain. “The Indian Navy is often the first to respond during humanitarian crises and natural disasters, providing aid swiftly with compassion and competence,” she pointed out.

Her remarks also honoured officers and sailors from allied navies, emphasising their discipline, dedication, and competence, which form the bedrock of collective maritime security.