IFFS to host special screenings for inmates at Shimla prisons for 6th consecutive year

Shimla: Embracing Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, “Hate the sin, not the sinner,” the International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) is celebrating its 10th edition with this guiding principle. True to its tradition, the IFFS will feature special screenings at Model Central Jail Kanda in Shimla and Model Central Jail Nahan in Sirmaur districts. The screenings will take place from August 16 to 18, 2024, at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex in Shimla.



This year marks the sixth time that IFFS is expanding its reach to include these prison venues. By incorporating the two prisons into the festival, IFFS aims to bridge the gap between the incarcerated and the outside world through the power of cinema, while also fostering creativity among the inmates. The initiative seeks to inspire and motivate those working to reintegrate into society.

Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur stated that the film screenings in prisons have become a significant annual event. He noted that this initiative provides inmates with an enriching experience, helping them reconnect with society and rejuvenate their spirits. “This step is a significant move in prison reform,” Thakur said, highlighting that such initiatives have already received national recognition.

Thakur also mentioned that dealing with the fear of becoming institutionalised is a major challenge for inmates. Cinema, with its ability to cross boundaries through impactful storytelling, offers a valuable medium for personal growth and learning. It presents contemporary society and promotes creativity, aiding in the redemption of past actions.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and the department of Language & Culture (LAC) of the Government of Himachal Pradesh by Himalayan Velocity, the festival will showcase films from 27 countries and 20 Indian states.