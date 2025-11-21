IFFI 2025 kicks off with historic carnival parade

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 kicked off in Panjim, Goa, on Thursday with a colorful opening ceremony featuring cultural performances and tableaux representing various regions of India. In a break from tradition, Goa’s Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant inaugurated the festival by watering a Tulsi plant, symbolizing environmental sustainability.

Adding to this year’s vibrancy, a grand carnival-style showcase was held as part of the opening ceremony, where various production houses presented cinema-inspired tableaux. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) marked its 50-year journey with a striking and colorful tableau displaying iconic posters from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, The Lunchbox, Salaam Mumbai, and several other celebrated films. Another highlight was a beautifully crafted tableau dedicated to Mahavatar Narsimha, which drew significant attention from attendees. Chief Minister Sawant in his speech highlighted Goa’s growing role as a film destination, stating, “Goa is India’s most preferred shooting destination,” and emphasized the state's world-class infrastructure, tourism industry, and supportive policies for filmmakers. He also noted that reforms like the film finance scheme and single-window clearance have strengthened Goa’s position in the global film industry. “India is at the forefront of this creativity revolution, and IFFI continues to be the bridge between Indian talent and global possibilities. IFFI is the platform where Indian creators, producers, and storytellers meet the world,” Sawant added.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, marking his first IFFI experience, expressed pride in the festival's international scope, with 270 films from 84 countries. He acknowledged the contributions of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in making IFFI a permanent event in Goa. “This year, the festival brings together 270 films from 84 countries, offering a rich blend of world cinema, Indian cinema, and emerging talent. IFFI continues to be a meaningful platform for creative exchange and cinematic excellence,” the Governor said. The inaugural event also featured the screening of the opening film The Blue Trail, a Brazilian film directed by Gabriel Mascaro, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025. IFFI 2025 will continue until 28th November and will conclude with a grand closing ceremony on the same day. Meanwhile, the Waves Film Bazaar, which was also inaugurated on the 20th, will close on 24th November.